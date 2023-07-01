WARSAW — Kenneth Craig “Ken” McDanell, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Warsaw. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, and worked in retail as a buyer and merchandise manager. After retiring from Anderson’s in Owensboro, Ken split his time between Owensboro and Venice, Florida until moving to Frankfort in 2020.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sue Craig McDanell, and his brother, Charles William “Billy” McDanell.
He is survived by his niece, Peggy (Phillip) McDanell Trinkle; nephew, William “Moto” (Linda Baker) McDanell; great-niece, Amanda McDanell Cermak; great-nephews, James (Rebecca) Trinkle, Jesse Trinkle, Craig McDanell, and Kyle (Amanda) McDanell; three great-great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Warsaw Cemetery in Warsaw.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Warsaw Methodist Church or Owensboro First Christian Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Garnett and New Funeral Home in Warsaw.
