GREENVILLE — Mr. Kenneth E. Abbott, 92, of Greenville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Muhlenberg Community Hospital after a brief illness. Kenneth was born to parents Willis and Hettie Abbott on June 9, 1928. Mr. Abbott was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church. He was the first of five brothers and sisters. He was married to Martha Carver Abbott for 21 years. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army. He was a devoted father, Christian and wonderful husband.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Larry Abbott; and parents Willis and Hettie Abbott.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Carver Abbott of Greenville; son Junior Abbott of Nelson Creek and Brad Abbott of Louisiana; stepson Phillip Parham (Ali) of Shelbyville; brothers Bobby (Annie) Abbott of Greenville and Jewell (Cheryl) Abbott of Belton; sisters Wanda (Jack) Murphy of Lewisburg, Thelma (Wayne) Casey of Powderly and Shelba Hickman of Sullivan, Indiana; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
All who loved Kenneth will never forget his kindness, strength and love for the bicycle man.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Butler County. Burial will follow. The Rev. Barry Robinson will officiate the services.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.tuck
Commented