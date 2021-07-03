GREENVILLE — Kenneth E. Gossar, 70, of Greenville, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a pipe fitter for TVA and an Armed Forces veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Gossar; sons Kenny Gossar, Cameron Gossar and Cody Gossar; brothers Bill Gossar and Gary Gossar; and sister Shirley Jean Smith.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at New Paradise Baptist Church, Greenville. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday. New Paradise Baptist Church.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
