HAWESVILLE — Kenneth E. “Ken” Pletcher, 57, of Hawesville, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Tiffon, Ohio December 27, 1964, to Robert and Beverly Baugham Pletcher. Ken was a member of Central Baptist Church and worked as an electrician. He had previously worked at Jasper Engines, owned a fitness center in Lewisport, and loved to play golf and go bowling.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Pletcher.
Ken is survived by his mother, Bev Pletcher; a special friend, Walker Quinn; along with cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with a private inurnment following in Serenity Hills. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson & Son Funeral Home to help offset costs.
