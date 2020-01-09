CENTERTOWN -- Kenneth E. "Kenny" Smith, 69, of Centertown, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. Kenny was born in Harlan County to Mary June Phelps Smith and the late John A. Smith. He was retired from Peabody Coal and was a Kentucky Colonel. Kenny enjoyed grilling, cookouts, NASCAR, spending time with his family and friends, UK basketball and driving around Centertown on his golf cart with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
He coached baseball and basketball when his daughter, Donna, was growing up. He also enjoyed advocating for miners rights and was an active member of UMWA Local 2470, where he was the recording secretary. Kenny also enjoyed volunteering his time to those running in local elections and he attended McHenry Church of Christ. Kenny loved his country and was proud to be an American. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Smith and Virgil Smith Jr.; and his stepfather, Virgil Smith Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Priscilla Ashby Smith; his mother, Mary June Phelps Smith; three daughters, Donna (Brad) Young of Greenville, Mary Ann (Harold) Travillian of Beaver Dam and Sarah (Steve) Whitledge of Bowling Green; a brother, Johnny (Gladys) Smith of Morganfield; two sisters, Brenda (Don) Norman of Centertown and Donna Coburn of Springfield, Illinois; sister-in-law-Jane Smith of Central City; five grandchildren, Paige Johnson, Slaton DeArmond, Darrin Travillian, Waylan Travillian, Ira Whitledge; three great-grandchildren, Abel, Arlen and Stevie Jo; his uncle, Gary Phelps; special cousin, Linda (Franklin) Adkins; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Franklin Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Render Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
