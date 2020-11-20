MORRIS, Ind. — Kenneth E. Mehlbauer, 67, of Morris, Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Born Aug. 31, 1953, in Owensboro, he is the son of Adeline (Née: Bethel) and Clemeth Mehlbauer.
Ken was an electronics technician at the Office Shop in Batesville for nearly 40 years. During much of his life, he was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Greg remembers several trips he took with his dad fishing in Canada when he was younger. Later in life, when the grandkids came, Ken fished and hunted less, preferring to spend time with them and attending their activities.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his grandson, Aiden; and brother Charles.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Shavonne of Metamora, Indiana; sisters Sharon (Ryan) Fuller of Adairville and Pat Hamilton, Liz Frey, Donna Mehlbauer, Rosie (Terry) Stepp and Teresa (Gary) Taucher, all of Owensboro; brothers Larry (Lavonne) of Louisville and Tony (Sandy) and Danny (Lynn), all of Owensboro; and grandchildren Rhyan and Mason Mehlbauer.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home in Batesville, Indiana. Services follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Meyer officiating.
The current governor’s mandate requires all attendees wear a face mask and observe physical distancing. The mask must cover the individual’s nose and mouth at all times.
The service will be livestreamed and viewed on any electronic device for those wishing not to attend in person. On Ken’s obituary page at www.weigelfh.com, click on the link titled “Photos and Videos” and then click the arrow to open the video. Following services, Ken wishes were to be cremated.
The family requests memorials to Phi Beta Psi Sorority Cancer Research.
