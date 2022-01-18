Kenneth Earl Rice, 55, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on June 23, 1966, in Tell City, Indiana to the late John Robert Rice and Mary Lee Morris. Kenny enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and hunting. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Alan Rice, maternal grandparents, Robert Lee and Mary Ruth Morris, paternal grandparents, John Evan and Margaret Ellen Rice.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Leigh Ann Rice; son, Matthew York; daughters, Jessica (Jeremy) York, Emalee (Corey) Havener and Marifrances (Timothy) Rice; several grandchildren; brother, Robert Eugene “Bobby” (Martha) Rice; sister, Pamala Lynn Rice along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Kenny’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
