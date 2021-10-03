Kenneth Edge Foster, 94, was at home surrounded by his family when he passed into eternity on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He was born in Daviess County on July 16, 1927, to Martin Lyman Foster and Clara Ann Shadwick Foster.
He graduated from Daviess County High before serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. After leaving the Army, Kenneth became a rural mail carrier in the Philpot area from May 26, 1952, to Jan. 3, 1987. His job was a vocation to him, and he considered it a privilege to serve the people on his route regardless of bad weather and muddy country roads. He was a member of the Rural Mail Carriers Million Mile Club. Known for his quiet service and kindness to all he met, Kenneth lived out his faith in God daily. Quoting from the memories he wrote to his family in 1997, “My greatest wish for you is that you will walk with and be obedient to the One who created you all the days of your life.” He faithfully demonstrated this in his life serving as a deacon at Dawson Baptist Church for 55 years, as a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years, as well as numerous other positions.
Kenneth was an avid UK basketball fan. He also loved to work in his vegetable garden and generously shared the fruits of his labor with others. His other hobbies included stamp collecting, reading and working the Messenger-Inquirer crossword puzzle each day. He enjoyed sending cards and never missed any family member’s birthday or anniversary. Kenneth will be remembered for his love of pies, which undoubtedly started with the wonderful pies his mother made. Since there was only him, his sister and his mother and father, a pie was always cut in fourths, which he always insisted was a proper size portion.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Lyman Foster and Clara Ann Shadwick Foster, his wife, Mary; his sister, Elsie Mae Foster Mattingly Kennedy, and brothers-in-law Charles Douglas Mattingly, Robert Lewis Kennedy and Robert Lampkin.
Kenneth was married for 63 years to the love of his life, the late Mary Lou Simpson Foster. They had two children, Kenneth Wayne (Cathy) and Janet Sue Foster Marks. Kenneth and Mary were blessed with seven grandchildren, Tammy Michelle Foster Jones (Jeff), Jennifer Kyle Foster, Melonie Shane Foster Young, Robert Wayne Foster, Heather Dawn Foster Naas (Matt), Phillip Bradley Marks and Summer Nichole Foster Payne (Brad). To his 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, Kenneth was lovingly known as “Mr. Peabody.” Also surviving are his sister-in-law Jean Simpson Lampkin; niece Jana Mattingly and nephews Terry Mattingly and John Lampkin.
A celebration of his life will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to one of the following charities: Global Outreach, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Boulware Center or Samaritan’s Purse.
