LEWISPORT — Kenneth Edward Adkins, 76, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born December 27, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Orville “O.D.” and Rhoda Adkins. Kenneth retired from Daramic and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed antiques, clocks, pocket watches, tinkering, going to auctions and flea markets, and raising a garden. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Deborah Kaye Adkins in 2017.
He is survived by two daughters, Callie Adkins and Janet Farrell (Jason); grandchildren, Ellise Adkins and Jenna Farrell; brother, George Adkins; sister, Shirley Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
