Kenneth Edward Blomquist, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home. He was born January 10, 1933, in Blomkest, Minnesota to the late Harold and Martha Blomquist. Kenny was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He retired from Lanham Brothers as an accountant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Myrl Greenwell Blomquist in 2014.
He was the father of Kenna Carden, Jean Ann Harmon (Frank), Carol Bordes (Jon), Brian Blomquist (Brenda), and Camilla Quillin (Todd); the grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Emily and Blake Blomquist, Leah Harmon Rhodes (Blain), Jeff Harmon (Danielle), and Lexi Quillin; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ardy Thorp and Shirley Schueler.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
