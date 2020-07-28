TELL CITY, Ind. — Kenneth Eugene (Gene) Borders, 76, passed away last year Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. His impact will not be forgotten.
Gene was born Sept. 21, 1942, in Owensboro, to the late Charles and Virginia (Cullen) Borders.
Preceding him in death were his wife Charlotte (O’Bryan) Borders, his brother Donald Borders, and brother-in-law Bob Key. Gene and Charlotte were married on April 18, 1964.
Gene was a graduate of Tell City High School and Marquette University where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. Gene worked at William Tell Woodcrafters and Swiss Plywood Corporation. He loved his home of Tell City.
Gene was active in the community throughout his life and gave generously of his time serving many area organizations. He was a devoted member of the Schweizer Fest Committee where he ran the Brau Garden for over 30 years and the Perry County Airport Authority. In 2018, he was honored by the community as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year. Gene could often be found working, fishing on his land, or enjoying a stock car race. He took great pride in helping with Tell City High School athletics.
Surviving are his five children, Lenore Donaldson (John), of Durham, North Carolina, Charles Borders (Kathie), of Key Largo, Florida, Michaeline Chandler (Walker), of Owensboro, Earl Borders (Tonya), of Newburgh, Indiana, and Elizabeth Conner (Steve), of Liberty Township, Ohio; brothers, Bill Borders (Mary Jo), of Mackinac Island, Michigan, and Michael Borders (Nancy), of Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Elizabeth McAndrews (Michael), of Alexandria, Virginia, Patrice McCarthy (Kevin), of Indianapolis, Indiana, Sue Heck (John), of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Mary Key, of Princeton, Indiana; sister-in-law, Valerie Borders, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 11 grandchildren, Chris (Elise), Nick (Johnna), Tyler, Matthew, Natalie, Kyle, Katy, Jon, Sophie, Davis, and Emery; and two great-grandchildren, Benson and Maddox; and companion, Pat Chenault.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cannelton, Indiana with burial following in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. CST Sunday, August 2 at Huber Funeral Home in Tell City.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Michael Catholic Church; 824 Jefferson St. Tell City, IN 47586 or Perry County Community Foundation C/O Gene and Charlotte Borders Fund P.O. Box 13 Tell City, IN 47586
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
