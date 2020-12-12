HARDINSBURG — Kenneth Fetch, 59, of Stephensport, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a member of Sample United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mable Fetch; stepson Timmy Hatfield; brothers Tom Fetch, William Fetch and Albert Fetch; and sisters Denny Nash, Rachel Swink, Mable Hardesty and Ruth Carman.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Sample Cemetery, Sample. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Kenneth Fetch Memorial Fund.
