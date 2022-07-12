Kenneth Franklin Puckett, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. He was born June 14, 1943, in Ohio County to the late Wiley and Rosa Lee Puckett. Kenneth was a graduate of Ohio County High School, and he retired from Green River Steel after 25 years and was a U.S. Marines and Vietnam veteran. After retirement, he worked at J’s Liquors. He loved UK basketball, the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Puckett, and brothers, Harold Puckett, Earl Puckett, and Bobby Puckett.
He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Puckett Dickinson (James) of Texas, and Kelli Puckett Rudd (Brandon) and Stacy Brown (Curt), both of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Todd, Tyler, and Taryn Dickinson, Averi, Milli, and Elli Rudd, and Dylan, Adylan, and Aydan Ayer; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Freddie Puckett (Sue) of Hartford.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford at a later date. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented