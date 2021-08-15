HARTFORD — Kenneth Hays Wright II, 61, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home. He was born in Hartford on Sept. 7, 1959. Kenny was a retired sergeant for the Hartford Police Department and loved fishing and hunting. He loved being outside doing about anything and long walks, loving nature and loving his family, especially his granddaughter, Emily.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth H. Wright Sr.; and his daughter, Jodi Wright.
Survivors include his fiancé Shelly Hohimer; daughter Jennifer Wright (Steven); stepdaughters Micah Vincent, Chelsie Phillips and Makenzie Coppage; four grandchildren, Kinley and Kaden Wright, Emily Paige Phillips and Lillith Hope Vincent; mother Bettye Smith; and sisters Kristy Salmon (Tom) and Kathy Hines (Terry).
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbros
Commented