GREENVILLE — Kenneth Hollon Eaves, 46, of Greenville, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a manager at Wendy’s.
Survivors include his wife, Cristena Robertson Eaves; children Kenneth Michael Eaves and Stephanie Nicole Eaves; brothers Jonathon Eaves and William Franklin Tyler III; sister Crystal Knight; and father Kenneth Eaves.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday.
