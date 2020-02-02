Kenneth Hoover Whitehouse, 90, of Owensboro, entered into his eternal rest Feb 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was a Korean War veteran, a long-time civil servant retiring as postmaster after a 31-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. Kenneth was a lifelong member of the Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church, where he served many roles including choir member, Sunday School teacher and chairman of the administrative board. He was a member of the Owensboro Masonic Lodge 130, serving as a past master and deputy district grand master. Kenneth served on the board of the Owensboro Federal Credit Union for 23 years and has the longest tenure as chairman in the history of the institution. He was awarded the 2008 Steve Brody Outstanding Volunteer Award by the Kentucky Credit Union League. He also served on the board of the Friends of the Children at Mary Kendall Home.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, John Whitehouse; mother Beatrice Coppage; brother Onis Whitehouse Jr.; and sisters Leola Milke and Wanda Beasley.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; daughters Linda Crabtree and Donna Whitehouse, both of Owensboro; son Alan Whitehouse and his wife, Tina, of Augusta, Georgia; grandchildren Tonya Wells and her husband, Jay, of Newburn, Tennessee, and Dwayne “Kent” Crabtree and his wife, Sherri, of Louisville; and great-grandchildren Courtney, Alyssa and Bailey Wells.
The funeral service for Kenneth Whitehouse will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Mary Kendall Home or Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Kenneth Whitehouse may be left at www.glenncares.com
