Kenneth “Jerry” Harl Sr., 76, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 13, 1946, in Ohio County to the late Clifton M. Harl and Catherine Bellamy Harl. Jerry retired from Modern Welding and was a farmer. He loved spending time on the farm with the cows and horses and riding on the tractor.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Harl; son, Ken Harl; daughter, Kim McClure (Todd); four grandchildren, Jessica Harl, Wesley Harl, Brandon McClure (Victoria), and Ryan McClure (Tiana); two great-grandchildren, Xayvion and Kaylee; brother, Dudley Harl (Ellen); and a sister, Sharon Taylor (Darrell).
There will be a visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
