TROY, INDIANA — Kenneth Julian “Deuce” Willett II, 27, of Troy, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Owensboro. He was born in Daviess County November 10, 1995. Kenneth enjoyed listening to music and playing pranks on people. He had competed in Bicycle Motocross when he was younger. He loved all types of animals and spending time with his family, especially his children.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Joyce Johnson; a great uncle, James Earl Willett; a cousin, Jarrod Kessenger; and a nephew, Jaxton Cunningham.
Surviving are his children, Carter James, Alexander Don, Kenneth Julian III, and Evelyn Ann Renia Willett; fiancé, Kelsey Phillips of Evansville, Indiana; parents, Natachia Cassady (Jeff Dixon) of Troy, Indiana and Kenneth J. Willett (Jennifer) of Evansville, Indiana; grandparents, Kenneth and Margaret Willett of Philpot and George Schwoeppe of Rockport, Indiana; sisters, Joy Green of Owensboro and Addison Willett of Evansville, Indiana; brothers, Marvin Sanders of Owensboro and Colby Willett of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and several aunts and uncles including John Schwoeppe of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Kenneth Willett II, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented