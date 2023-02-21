Kenneth “Ken” Masters, 76, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a valiant long-term battle with multiple health issues. He was born July 16, 1946, in Carter County to the late Joseph Milton and Letha Bell (Conley) Masters. Though not of the Catholic faith, he was a devout and active member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, attending with his wife, Mary Ann, and daughters. He also enjoyed serving as a hospitality minister for many years.
After graduating from George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, he served in the U.S. Army and went on to graduate from Morehead State University after completing his military service. He then met the love of his life, Mary Ann, in Louisville. After they married, the couple moved to Owensboro and began the journey and joy of adopting their two wonderful daughters. He worked at Pinkerton, Baskin Robbins, and Dana Corp.
After retirement, he and Mary Ann found tremendous enjoyment in traveling to various adventures around the world. Ken spent treasured time with his brothers on many deer hunting excursions and always enjoyed family gatherings and U.K. basketball games. Being a “Granddaddy” to his three grandchildren brought him indescribable joy and happiness.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Frankie, Wayne, Danny, and Billy Masters, and his brothers-in-law, Lew Hooker and Dave Troxell.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Masters; his cherished daughters, Lisa Martin (Steve) and LeeAnn Lewis (Seth Edge); three treasured grandchildren, Ayden, Joslyn, and Camryn; his brother, George Masters (Paula); his sisters, Barbara Hooker, Sue Carnine (Dan), and Judy Troxell; his sister-in-law, Sandy Masters; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, Owensboro. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
We extend a special heartfelt thanks to his devoted medical team of many years headed by Dr. Bernard Buchanan MD.
In Ken’s name, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Diabetes Association.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented