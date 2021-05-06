DAVENPORT, Fla. — Kenneth “Kenny” Clark, 75, of Davenport, Florida, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Haines City, Florida. He was retired from TVA and was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Bardstown Disciples of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble Norman Clark and Rae Opal Taylor; and two brothers, Norman Noble Clark and Marshall Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Clark of Davenport; two sons, Kenneth Brent Clark (Dana) of Huntsville and Ryan Marshall Clark of Orlando, Florida; two daughters, Andrea Renee Clark-Bright (Roderick Griggs) of Winchester and Paula Kay Donahoo Hazel (Jay) of Philpot; a sister, Carolyn Clark Young of Utica; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Burial will follow in Newton Springs Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
