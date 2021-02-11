Kenneth “Kenny” Earl Covetts, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Waitman and Marilyn Dukes Covetts. Kenny was retired from Aleris after 47 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing and going hunting. Kenny was very good to his wife and family. He may have been known to be a stinker sometimes but had a heart of gold.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie Thompson Covetts; children Jennifer Covetts Lindsey, Kenny L. Covetts and Jennifer Schoonover; several grandchildren; a brother, Rick Dukes; and two sisters, Donna “Sissy” Covetts Hartwig and Patty Dukes-Bullington.
There will be no visitation or services per Kenny’s request.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
