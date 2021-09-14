ROCKPORT, Ind. — Kenneth “Kenny” Eldon Scales, 68, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Kenny was born in Gibson County, Indiana on April 28, 1953 to the late Robert Scales and Bonnie (Beadle) Bays.
Kenny was a member of Landmark Bible Church. He had retired from Alcoa after 30 years of service and was a member of the United Steel Workers Union.
Kenny loved heavy equipment, hot rods, wood working, the mountains, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Kenny is preceded in death by his step-dad, Walt Bays; and his step-mom, Alma Scales.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 30 years, Connie (Hall) Scales; his daughter, Jessica Midkiff and her husband, Wes; his son, Devin Scales; his grandchildren, Rexton, Israel, and Ezekiel Midkiff; his brothers, Gary Scales and his wife, Kathy; Robert Scales and his fiancée, Stacy Brenner; and Matthew Scales; his sister, Brenda Spurlock and her husband, Granville.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Landmark Bible Church 1124 IN- 66, Rockport, Indiana 47635.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral Home.com.
