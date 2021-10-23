WEST LOUISVILLE — Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Simmons, 58, of West Louisville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 29, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Huston and Catherine Ebelhar Simmons. Kenny was a hard worker; he worked as a farmer and for Simmons Land Surveying. He loved to go fast, especially when riding his motorcycle or driving his boat. Kenny enjoyed car shows and spending time with his kids and his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his nieces, Ashly Crisp and Macy Simmons; and his brother-in-law, Gene Gordon.
Kenny is survived by his children, Trevor Simmons of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Marissa Simmons of Newburgh, Indiana; his siblings, Ann Gordon, Joe Simmons, Tom (Nan) Simmons, Faye Gardener of Louisville, Tricia (Danny) Watkins, Dan Simmons, Jerry (Nancy) Simmons, Cathy Maddox, Delores (Greg) Smith, David (Connie) Simmons of Morganfield and Bob Simmons; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family of Kenny Simmons politely requests that all who attend the visitation and funeral wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Riley’s Children’s Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46292.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Kenny Simmons may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
