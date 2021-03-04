Kenneth “Kenny” Horn, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 7, 1963, in Daviess County to the late Charlie and Martha Hurm Horn.
Kenny was working as a customer support specialist at Independence Bank and had also worked at Wax Works for over 20 years. He was a loving husband, father and best friend to all. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, had received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Western Kentucky University and was a Kentucky Colonel. Kenny enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard, cooking and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching movies and listening to music.
Kenny was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Vinson.
Surviving are his wife of 12 years, Maureen Kutsor Horn; his son, Kaleb Charles Horn, at home; a brother, David (Ruth) Horn; and a sister, Penny Vinson, all of Owensboro; a niece, Ashley (Chris) Traxler of Grovetown, Georgia; two great-nephews; his mother and father-in-law, Peggy and John Kutsor of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Mary Owsley; three brothers-in-law, Mike, John David and Jeff Kutsor and their families; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for Kenny will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue Baptist Church.
The number of those attending the service at Bellevue Baptist shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance themselves.
Memorial contributions can be made to an Educational Trust Fund for Kaleb Horn, c/o any Independence Bank in Owensboro.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
