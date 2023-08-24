Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Clark, 67, left his Earthly body behind and went to meet Jesus Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Kenny was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Cosmas “Dick” and Helen Clark, and he grew up in Whitesville.
On Dec. 27, 1984, Kenny married his wife and sparring partner, Angie Cole.
He worked for many years in route sales, but his favorite job was working in construction where he could utilize his amazing woodworking skills. Operating K.C.’s Homework gave Kenny the opportunity to work with his late brother, Justin, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Kenny was a member of St. Pius X Church.
He liked to spend time smoking and grilling meats, woodworking, and chilling on the side porch where he spent many happy hours playing lively card games with friends.
He loved meeting his brothers and cousins for breakfast, which involved very loud discussions. He was also a talented guitar player. Kenny found his greatest happiness in life spending time with his family and friends.
He was very proud of his two sons and three grandsons.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Clifton “Bud” Clark and Justin Clark; sisters, Rita Russell and Mary Barr; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Clark and Susie Clark.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Angie; two sons, Zachary Clark (Courtney) and Aaron Clark; grandsons, Isaac Clark, Luke Clark, and Daniel Clark, all of Owensboro; brothers, Curt Clark of Channahon, Illinois, Joseph “Poodle” Clark (Mary Jane), Frank Clark of Owensboro, and Jamie Clark (Peggy) of Whitesville; two sisters-in-law, Minnie Clark of Whitesville and Brenda Clark of Owensboro; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Ennichement will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your choice of charity in Kenny’s name.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
