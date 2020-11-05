GREENVILLE — Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Vincent Jr., 46, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Vincent; father Kenneth (Penny) Vincent Sr.; and sisters Sammie Jo Vincent and Mary Lusader.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fulkerson Family Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
