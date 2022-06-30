LIVERMORE — Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Jackson, 77, of Livermore, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 17, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Thomas and Lillian Jackson. Kenny had worked as a truck driver at Nutrien Ag for 16 years. He enjoyed the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, and working. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Rita Jackson, and siblings, Bob, Ronnie, Eva, and Joyce.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Jackson; two sons, Charles Jackson and John Riley; grandchildren, Chris and Johnathon Riley, Amber Riley, Mandi Riley, Jacob Lopez, Rebecca Jackson, and Destin and Sierria Jones; eight great-grandchildren, Abby, Jackson, Ace, Derek, Lily, Kailey, Gracie, and Noah; brother, Larry; sister, Pat; and his Nutrien Ag family.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
