Kenneth “Kenny” Wedding, 83, of Owensboro, died at 1:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was born July 23, 1936, at Rome in Daviess County. He was the son of George and Louvena Burdette Wedding. He graduated from Owensboro High School Class of 1956. He retired from the Owensboro Police Department with 30 years of service and then was a private investigator for 10 years. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve, 300th Special Service Company of Owensboro. He loved country music, dancing, hunting and fishing.
He was the owner of Kentucky Blue Kennel and had placed Bluetick pups and dogs in 34 states. He was a former zone delegate for Bluetick Breeders of America and a former state representative for Bluetick Breeders and Coon Hunters. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 in Owensboro, a Kentucky Colonel and was a former chairman of Seven Hills Voting Precinct for many years. He was commissioned as an honorary commissioner of agriculture by former Gov. Martha Layne Collins with appreciation for loyalty, dedication and leadership to the Democratic Party of Kentucky.
He is survived by a daughter, Kelly D. Payne; a granddaughter, Erica Taylor Cooper; and a grandson, Alexander Jefferson Payne.
Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
