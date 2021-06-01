HARTFORD — Kenneth Kirk, 97, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home. He was born in Livia, on May 31, 1923, son of the late Alva and Martine Ward Kirk.
Kenneth was a member and deacon of Hartford Baptist Church, was a Gideon and a member of UMWA Local 1342. He worked at Sinclair Surface Mine for Peabody Coal Company.
He was a WWII veteran of the Army Air Corps/Air Force. He flew 28 missions over France in a B 24 as a bombardier.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shirley Payne Kirk; daughter, Rebecca Inez Kirk; five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. David Bullock and Bro. Ed Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in The Payne Family Cemetery in Greenwood, West Virginia. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Beaver Dam. The Ohio County Honor Guard will perform last rites before the funeral at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Gideons or your favorite charity.
