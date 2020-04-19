Kenneth L. “KK” Kennedy, 75, of Owensboro, passed away April 17, 2020, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 11, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Jesse and Celestine Kennedy. Kenneth was a UK basketball fan and enjoyed going to car shows. He loved spending time with his family and long drives in the country. Kenneth was a 1962 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and retired from Aleris after 47 years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanette Kennedy; daughters Theresa Oakes (Tim) and Debra Martin (Brian); grandchildren Ashton Martin, Taylor Barnes (Seth), Morgan Martin, Savanna Oakes, Tanner Martin and Hallie Oakes; great-grandchild Lincoln Barnes; brother Jerry Kennedy (Vickie); sister Sandra Howard (Wilson); and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Kennedy’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Evansville, IN 47711 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences for the family of Kenneth L. Kennedy may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
