EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Kenneth Lane Phelps, 66, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Ohio County to the late James and Ruth Ross Phelps of Beaver Dam. Kenneth was a long-time member of Parrish Avenue Baptist Church and frequented Bellevue Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, singing, soaking up the sun, and spending time with his family and his four-legged friend Jax, aka Jack, whom he loved to tell everyone about.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 27 years, Nancy Phelps; mother and father-in-law, Donnie and Doris Layton, and father-in-law, William Shelton.
He leaves behind to treasure his memory, a son, Shawn (Melanie) Phelps of Owensboro; a daughter, Shelley (Patrick) Howell of Evansville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Maci Lane Morris, Winston Wayne Howell, and McKeelyn Nicole Howell, all of Evansville, and Brooklyn Lorene Phelps, Madilyn Grace Phelps, and Emma Faith Phelps, all of Owensboro; and five siblings, Philip Phelps, Sheila Abney, Benny Phelps, Dennis Phelps, and Donna Perry.
The funeral service for Kenneth will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in the Phelps Family Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
