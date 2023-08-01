Kenneth Larry Lanham, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at home with family by his side. Born March 10, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Etheleen Lanham, Kenny grew up in the Knottsville area and was employed at Owensboro Municipal Utilities for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Marguerite Lanham; daughter, Laura Jane Green, in 2005; four brothers, Leon, Sherman, Francis, and Allen; a sister, Doris Payne; a brother-in-law, Gerald Haynes; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Lanham.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include three sons, Michael, David, and Martin; daughter, Karen Ruffin; 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Jackson, Cody, Sheridan, Janie, Olivia, Matthew, Kyle, Jared, Abby, Mason, Chase, and Amanda; three sisters, Betty Haynes, Barbara Lanham, and Paula (Sam) Cecil; brother-in-law, Robert Payne; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass for Kenny will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at St. Williams Catholic Church with the interment in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Glenn Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Kenny’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
