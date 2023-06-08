Kenneth Lee Carrico, 69, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Daviess County to the late James A. Carrico and Rose Gilles Carrico. Ken served in the United States Navy and retired from Bellsouth after 39 and a half years of service. He was a very strong and loving man. He loved his family, driving tractors, reading books, gardening, and just being “Gramps”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Carrico, and a grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Katrina Troutman Carrico; his family, Luke (Erin) Troutman, Susan (Joseph) Dernowski, Tim (Alexea) Carrico, Joan Carrico, Angie (Ken) Burns, and Danielle Carrico; siblings, Barbara (Tommy) Smith, Phyllis (Pete) Brown, Paul (Leslie) Carrico, and Pat (Laura) Carrico; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to thank Ken’s doctor and nurse for all of their expertise, care, and support. Also, thank you to the other medical personnel who cared for Ken over the past nine years during his battle. Many thanks to the Hospice of Western Kentucky team as well.
Ken was truly a warrior. He fought, beat, and conquered many times over the past nine years, and now in God’s Kingdom, he has won.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
