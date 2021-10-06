Kenneth Lee Proffitt, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was born and raised in Horse Branch to the late W.C. (Witt) and Wreatha Maiden Proffitt, where he learned the value of hard work on his family’s dairy farm.
He graduated from Caneyville High School in 1959 and began his career with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service. After 11 years, he began working for one of his best friends, Billy Joe Miles, in 1973, where he retired from Miles Enterprises after 37 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an avid Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a collector of many things. Kenneth also enjoyed gardening and sharing vegetables with his family and friends. In addition, he was an accomplished woodworker and made many pieces of furniture and grandfather clocks. Since retiring, he enjoyed joining his friends for coffee on weekdays at McDonald’s. However, best of all, he loved to cook pancake breakfasts on Sunday mornings for his family, especially for his great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in
death by his parents; his most precious granddaughter, Stephanie Leigh Proffitt; and his great-grandson Joshie.
Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life of 59 years, Patricia Juanita Goff Proffitt; a wonderful daughter, Pamela Proffitt Douglas, and son-in-law Glen Douglas; his loving grandchildren Samantha and Aiden Douglas, Alisabeth (Steven) Vanover, Christina, Jessica, Matthew and Misty Douglas; and 10 great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Kaleb, Annabelle, Raphael, Kyleigh, Kloey, Kairi, Lincoln, Ethan and Camden; and his many additional family members and friends.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
