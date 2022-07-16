Kenneth Lyle Graves, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born April 25, 1949, in Owensboro to Pearl Evans and the late Kammy Graves. Kenny was a retired union laborer out of Local LIUNA 1392 and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed and participated in flat track motorcycle racing, fishing, hunting, and watching UK basketball and NASCAR racing. He loved just having a good time. Kenny loved spending time with his friends and family and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Donna Graves; children, Darin Graves (Tamara), Kim Johnson (Mickey), Chris Graves, and Ryan Lane (Mackenzie); mother, Pearl Evans (Ray); grandchildren, Kadmen Graves, Taylor Yonts, Dylan Allen, Dalton Allen, Taryn Aldridge, Addison Graves, Alexus Graves, Caleb Lane, Jasmyn Lane, Randie Hay, and Dalton Lane; great-grandchildren, Knox Aldridge and Kamilla Baker; and several aunts and uncles.
There will be no funeral service. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.
