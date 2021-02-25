Kenneth Lyle Sheffer, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 10, 1958, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Alice Sipes Sheffer. Ken’s hobbies were woodworking, joking around and eating, and he could not drive well, especially in the mountains. Ken’s family has lost a good friend, brother, co-worker, father and husband.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepparents, John Moyer and Louise Sheffer.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sheffer; two children, Sara (Charlie) Kellems and Randall Grant; four grandkids, Brittany, Scott, Dakota and Nevaeh; his loving family, Don (Diane) Sheffer, Mark (Brenda) Sheffer, Gary (Cindy) Sheffer, Mary (Larry) Morton, Debbie (Tom) Brey and John (Becky) Moyer; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Ken Sheffer will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Larkin Baptist Church in Patronville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society and the Diabetes Foundation.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ken Sheffer may be left at www.glenncares.com.
