SACRAMENTO — Kenneth M. Nall, 83, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in Sacramento. Kenneth Moore Nall was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Sacramento to the late Clarence Duncan “C.D.” and Era Moore Nall and was married to the love of his life, the former Jane Evalyn West, on Dec. 23, 1958.
Ken was a graduate of the former Sacramento High School, retired from the Whirlpool Corp. in Evansville, Indiana, was a farmer and a member of Station Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon and sang in the church choir. He was both a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and enjoyed going to both his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Nall, Russell Nall and the Rev. Bob Nall; and by a sister, Mary Higgs.
Survivors include his wife of 62 1/2 years, Jane Nall; two sons, Ken Nall Jr. (Stephanie Whitaker) of Owensboro and Dan Nall (Ruth) of Louisville; a daughter, Sherrie Bennett (Todd) of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Jamie Stallings, Daniel Bennett (Joanna), Luke Nall, Sarah Bennett and Eric Nall; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Preston Nall of Evansville, Indiana, Sam Nall (Shirley) of Vero Beach, Florida, and Harold Nall (Vivian) of Owensboro.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Mike Rust and Dan Yeager officiating. Burial will be in the Sacramento Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Ken’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Ken’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Kenneth M. Nall family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 15, Sacramento, KY 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Ken’s family would like to express their appreciation to Erin Coley for her personal care and attention during the last years of Ken’s life.
