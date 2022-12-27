Kenneth Walton Miller, 98, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 5, 1924 in McHenry to the late Charles and Mersedee Allen Miller. Kenneth graduated from McHenry High School in 1942 and then joined the Army and served during and in World War II. His unit was the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops Signal Company, later known as the “Ghost Army” due to the secretive intelligence of the missions they performed. The details of their classified missions were not released to the public until many decades after the war. Due to their heroic efforts in numerous campaigns during the war, his unit was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. With over 1,100 men in his unit, at the time of his death, he was one of only 10 surviving members. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Charles, Jr. and Reathel; his sisters, Ann Martin, Mary Lou Turner, and Emogene Hicks.
Kenneth’s true love of God, family, and country was evident to all that knew him. He was a devoted follower of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and a longtime member of Walnut Baptist and Walnut Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years. He married Jennie Barnes on April 5, 1947, and they have been inseparable for the last 75 years. They had one son, Bruce, who was born in 1957.
Kenneth had a long career as a mechanic and had a genuine talent for diagnosing all types of mechanical issues with the former Feldhaus-Schwartz and Dunville-Parrish Automotive dealerships. He earned his professions distinction as “Doctor of Motors.” Even after retiring at age 62, he continued to repair vehicles for friends and family.
Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing spending many days in the woods, on a lake, or at the golf course. He was also a loyal Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and sharing the outdoor activities he loved with them.
Surviving are his wife of 75 years, Jennie; his son, Bruce of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Bradley Miller (Kristen) of Owensboro and Krystal Hale (Brian) of Matlacha, Florida; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Landon, and Braylen Miller, and Julia, Ella, Rush, and Miller Hale; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held in the chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with entombment following there.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
