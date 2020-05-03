CENTRAL CITY — Kenneth Norris Mercer, 83, of Central City, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Rochester to the late Raymond F. and Nell Hays Mercer.
He was a 1955 graduate of Central City High School and a 1959 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He began his banking career with First Federal Savings and Loan of Central City in 1960. In 1983, he joined First Federal Savings and Loan in Russellville as president. He retired in 1993 as CEO and Chairman of The Board of Trans Financial Bank of Kentucky. He also served as a director for the Kentucky Savings and Loan Association. During his 33 years in banking, he served his communities as president of the Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Central City Jaycees, the Central City Lions Club and the Russellville Rotary Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Central City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marilyn Kaye Revo Mercer; and daughter-in-law Tabitha Gibson Mercer.
Survivors include his sons, Mike (Gloria) Mercer and Steve Mercer, both of Central City; grandchildren Whitney Mercer Dillingham and Terra Lee Huddleston of Central City; seven great-grandchildren; brother Larry Mercer of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with Brother Mark Jones officiating. The burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church of Central City. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented