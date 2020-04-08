MADISONVILLE — Kenneth R. Bickett Sr., 80, passed away April 6, 2020, in Madisonville. He was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Henry L. and Ina Belle Crowe Bickett. Kenneth was of the Catholic faith.
He is also preceded in death by brothers Alvin, Edmund, Dennis and James Bickett; and sisters Geraldine Owdziej and Lucille O’Neill. He is survived by sons Kenneth (Wendi) Bickett Jr. of Cypress, Texas and Gregory (Betsy) Bickett of Dublin, Ohio; three sisters, Sister Louis Marie Bickett, Jeanie Calhoun and Carol Bell; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety, a service will not be held. Burial will be at St. Raphael Cemetery.
