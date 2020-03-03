Kenneth R. “Cash” Staples, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Owensboro to the late William Albert and Anna Geraldine Mattingly Staples. He was employed as a mechanic at Pinkerton Tobacco for 20 plus years. Cash was a U.S. Army veteran of the 101st Airforce and Fifth Special Forces and was a Green Beret. He served three tours of Vietnam and was a recipient of two Purple Hearts. He also worked for Bruce’s Tristate Roofing in the sheet metal shop. He was a member of the American Legion, AmVets, and the riders of both. Cash was also a member of Oddfellows where he was a past president. He was the best pool player in Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Bill” Staples and Paul E. Staples.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Sheila F. Staples; his children, Sheilah R. Gray (Charles), Sandra Mayfield, Wayne Williams, Vickie Bialek (Shaun), James Williams, and Salena Barnard; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Joseph Staples (Ann) and Robert Staples; nieces and nephews, including a niece, Debbie Hallmark and her husband, Hugh, and son Brian.
Services will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
