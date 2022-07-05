Kenneth R. Clary, 65, of Owensboro, passed away, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. He was born December 23, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Bill and Jackie Maxwell Spence. Kenneth was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church, a US Marine Corp. Veteran, where he was a recon marine and repel master, and he also served in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard. Kenneth was a 1974 graduate of Apollo High School, a former Daviess County Deputy Sheriff, and retired with over 20 years working for the US Postal Service as a supervisor. Kenneth was a loving husband and father and loved his grandchildren. He was very giving of his time in helping others, loved old muscle cars, was a hard worker, and was a roadside assistant to a lot of kids over the years.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janie Clary and Sandi Roberts.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Mary Bickett Clary; his children, Dustin (RaKay) Clary, Nicky (Gary Wayne) Kessinger, Adam Clary, Logan (Kari) Clary, Trevor (Natalie) Lopez, Paul Thomas Lopez, Julia (Aaron) Hagan, and Anna (Justin) McKay; and siblings, Billy Clary and Joe (Judy) Clary of Owensboro. Kenneth was blessed with 19 grandchildren, Kadin, Olivia, Austin, Peyton, Travis, Grant, Parker, Jayde, Stella, Logan, Elizabeth, Nolan, Grace, Cecila, Lydia, Maggie, William, Anna Lee, and Asher.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Pat Bittel officiating. Burial will be in St. Raphael Cemetery in West Louisville. Friends may visit with Kenneth’s family from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church. A prayer service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathies may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathies may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
