HARTFORD — Kenneth R. Watson, 93, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. Kenneth was born in Olaton to the late Cecil and Sarah Duke Watson. He was retired from Nestaway in Beaver Dam, was a member and deacon of 40 years at Fairview Baptist Church, was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea, and enjoyed coon hunting and doing body work on cars.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Wanda Myers Watson; daughter, Darla (Robert) Williams; grandchildren, Josie (Kyle) Hall and Zach (fiancé Tia Chavella) Williams; and nephews, Mike Stringfield, Don Stringfield, and Jerry Watson.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Kyle Hall and Jerry Toler officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Church Cemetery in Olaton. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
