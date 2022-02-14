Kenneth Randall “Randy” Shown, 65, of Beaver Dam, departed his earthly home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The youngest of three siblings, Randy was born on Dec. 10, 1956, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to the late Kenneth Gayle Shown and Ruby Hazel Shown.
Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Steven Shown and nephew, Kenneth Russell Redmon.
Randy was the archetypical proud, American, blue collar employee, who exacted his vocation at AmeriQual Foods in Evansville, Indiana for twenty years, Daicel Safety Systems in Beaver Dam and as a security guard at various Peabody Energy coal mine locations. A graduate of Airport High School in Carleton, Michigan, Randy’s drive for excellence was evident as he earned technical training certificates from Michigan State University.
A member of McHenry Baptist Church, Randy loved to recreate with family and those in his tight inner circle. A man of few words but quick to spout witty humor, television shows, movies and classic rock and roll were his preferred media for relaxation. Randy loved sports and was an avid Atlanta Braves, Richard Petty and old school wrestling fan. He loved watching Jerry “The King” Lawler during the days of the Memphis based, Championship Wrestling Association. Randy also loved walking trails with his youngest son, Cody. This was fitting, as he truly believed Sasquatch exists. A muscle car aficionado, Randy was especially fond of the ‘68 Dodge Charger.
Randy is survived by three sons, Kenneth Randall “Randy” II (Emily) Shown, Cody (Ninoska) Shown and Jody (Denise) Ashby; seven grandchildren, Kasen, Karter, Kooper, Ethan, Zoe, Camden and Ryder; a sister, Frances Richardson; a niece, Ashlee (Ben) Bugosh; and dear friend, mother of his children, Brenda Shown.
Regardless of his circumstances, Randy never wanted to trouble anyone, but was truly grateful for all those that helped or demonstrated kindness to him. A special thanks to his daughter-in-law, Denise, for the care she provided over the last six months. Randy would routinely say, “Denise is good people. I don’t know what I would do without her.”
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Friends visited with Randy’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from can again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
