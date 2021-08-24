Kenneth Raphael Velotta (Kenny), 65, of Owensboro, went to his final resting place on August 18, 2021.
Born June 18, 1956, to parents Margaret (Hayden) and Herbert Velotta, Kenny was the eldest son in the family of seven siblings: Cathie (Mary Ann) Velotta, Diann (Tim) Shock, Ron (Pat) Velotta, Brenda (Sy) Clark, Jana Nedvidek, and Dennis Velotta.
Kenny was survived by his mother; siblings; and four children, David, Herbie, Jonathan (Jillian), and Jessica (Luethi) Velotta (Stephen); and his five grandchildren, Gabrielle Velotta (David), Zoey and Jackson Luethi (Jessica and Stephen), and Jonah and Jane Velotta (Jonathan and Jillian).
Kenny was affectionately known as “Papaw” to his grandkids, working hard to ensure he was present for the big moments in their lives. Kenny’s pride and affection for both his children and grandchildren hardly went unnoticed. Kenny was the fun uncle to many nieces and nephews, and the inspirational coach to dozens of soccer players over the years at Brescia College, Owensboro Catholic High School, and United Soccer Club. He was a savvy businessman and a true jack of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert, and brother, Dennis.
Funeral Mass will be Noon, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory from 5 to 8 p.m., and again at the funeral home Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Prayers will be said 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of gifts, Kenny’s family ask that donations be made in his name to one of the following organizations: Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation, American Stroke Association, and St. Stephen’s Cathedral.
