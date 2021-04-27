Kenneth Ray “Bad Eye” Byrne, 73, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on July 19, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Patrick Byrne and Essie Brey Byrne. He was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Delphine Byrne; two sons, Adam Ray (Amanda) Byrne and Stephen Lee (Angel) Byrne; seven grandchildren, Ben, Braxton, Gage, Michaela, Brooklyn, Madison, and Gavin; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 1 to 8 p.m. including military honors by the United States Navy at 4 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
