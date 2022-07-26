GREENVILLE — Kenneth Ray Doss, 88, of Greenville, died Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was a teacher and superintendent at Cleaton School and sold Life and Casualty insurance for over 39 years.
Survivors: sons, Eddie H. Doss, Kenny (Mary Lee) Doss, and David (Donna) Doss; sister, Martha (Larry) Miller; and brother, W.T. Doss.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented