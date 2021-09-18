Kenneth Ray Jones, 82, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Ohio County Healthcare surrounded by his family.
He was born June 21, 1939 in Lyon County to the late Russell Jones and Kittie Smith Jones. Mr. Jones retired from Illinois Central/P&L Railroad and was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Jones and brother, Charles Jones.
Kenneth leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Jones of Beaver Dam; son, Greg (Kelley) Jones of Centertown, daughter, Lisa Jones of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Kellyn (Jeff) Lamar, Layce (Chad) Arnold, Tara (TJ) Wright, Lindsay (Shane) Wells and Benjamin Daugherty; 10 great grandchildren, Katelee Downey, Mayce Ann Daugherty, Madux Moxley, Ella Bradley, Karisa and Joseph Wright, Jaydon Neal, Braxton Fultz and Bricen and Kindsay Wells; brother, William Jones of Princeton; nephew, Dave Jones and niece, Anita Gainey.
Friends may visit with Mr. Jones family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam,.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Confederate Cemetery in Lyon County.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942
