Kenneth Ray “Ken” McKenzie, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Salem, Illinois to the late Paul O. McKenzie and Alice L. Cox McKenzie. He married the love of his life, Mary Loyce Pfister McKenzie, Dec. 6, 1974.
Ken was proud of his Illinois roots, treasured his Native American ancestry, and was honored to have served his country in the U.S. Army, which included time stationed in France. For many years, he and Loyce attended his Army reunions. He retired from Owensboro Public Schools and had previously been employed at Barmet Aluminum. His first job was with Ashland Oil Company where he worked on towboats on the Ohio River.
Ken had a deep love for his Lord and was a faithful member of Trinity Bible Church. He spent many hours each morning praying and studying his Bible. Ken was a very good auto mechanic whose pastime was watching old Westerns on television.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul McKenzie, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Loyce McKenzie; son, John Paul McKenzie; daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Francois (Lifaite); granddaughters, Elizabeth “Beth” and Emma McKenzie; and his sister, Judi Green of Valdosta, Georgia.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2023, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented