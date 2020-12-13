BEAVER DAM — Kenneth Ray Large, 77, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired MSHA federal mine inspector, a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Ashburn and Kendra Young; and sisters Peggy Davis, Wanda Still and Sue Howard.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
